Keri Russell Makes a T-Shirt Red Carpet Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Keri Russell

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities are pulling out their summer's best! 

It's officially June and Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the summer with wardrobes that will make you swoon. Keri Russell offered a cool and casual interpretation of red carpet style with a classic fit T-shirt (a summer must-have), in honor of the season finale of The Americans, while Dear White People star Logan Browning debuted the print of the season paired with faux locs, a summer hair trend.  

This week, we also spotted sundresses that will make you want to have picnic, cowboy boots that will turn heads, athleisure that will help you stay motivated and more. It was an epic week in celebrity style.

Cannes 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars and vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Logan Browning

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Logan Browning

ESC: Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz

ESC: Best Dressed, Lady Gaga

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Lady Gaga

ESC: Best Dressed, Chanel Iman

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Lawrence

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Jennifer Lawrence

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jessica Alba

ESC: Best Dressed, Sophie Turner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner

ESC: Best Dressed, Keri Russell

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

ESC: Best Dressed, Saoirse Ronan

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Saoirse Ronan

Best Dressed of the Week: 6/1
Which style star wore the best look of the week?
6.2%
12.5%
6.2%
6.2%
12.5%
12.5%
0.0%
37.5%
6.2%

