Parenthood's Erika Christensen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Erika Christensen is ready to expand her family!

The Hollywood actress announced on Instagram Thursday night that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with Cole Maness.

"ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets," she shared with her followers while wearing a red jumpsuit that showcased her baby bump.

And if that wasn't enough confirmation, Erika's daughter Shane was photographed in mom's Instagram Stories wearing a "big sister" t-shirt. And yes, Cole shared a photo on his account from a recent doctor's appointment that included his wife getting an ultrasound.

"This," Erika captioned her photo with an arrow pointing to her stomach. "And I didn't just eat a burrito."