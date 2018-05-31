The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Apologizes for Liking Offensive Instagram Posts

Garrett Yrigoyen has broken his silence.

It appears that the Bachelorette contestant has apologized on his brand new Instagram for having liked offensive posts on his old Instagram page that has caused quite the controversy for the show over the past few days.

Garrett was given the first impression rose on Monday's premiere, right around the time that screenshots started appearing of posts he had previously liked on Instagram that expressed transphobic views and claimed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was a crisis actor. That account was then shut down.

Now, on his new account, Garrett has issued an apology.

"To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on The Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame. I did not know what to expect once the show aired."