CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 5:16 PM
The 2018 CMT Music Awards is officially rocking and rolling.
Tonight at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the biggest names in country music will come together to celebrate the past year's greatest music videos and television performances. And this time around, fans have all the power! (We're guessing you already cast your vote across all eight CMT Music Award categories, right?)
Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldeanlead the nominations pack with four each, and crossover artists like Justin Timberlake, The Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha also got some love.
Strap on your cowboy boots, tip your hat and check out the complete list of winners below:
Video of the Year
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Blake Shelton, "I'll Name The Dogs"
Brett Young, "Mercy"
Brothers Osborne,"It Ain't My Fault"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris,"The Champion"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Jason Aldean, "You Make It Easy"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, "Say Something"
Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Legends"
Luke Combs,"When It Rains It Pours"
Thomas Rhett, "Marry Me"
Male Video of the Year
Blake Shelton, "I'll Name The Dogs"
Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"
Jason Aldean, "You Make It Easy"
Jon Pardi, "Heartache On The Dance Floor"
Luke Bryan, "Light It Up"
Thomas Rhett, "Marry Me"
Female Video of the Year
Carly Pearce, "Every Little Thing"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, "The Champion"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Legends"
Lauren Alaina, "Doin' Fine"
Maren Morris, "I Could Use A Love Song"
Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards
Duo Video of the Year
Big & Rich, "California"
Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"
WINNER: Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Florida Georgia Line, "Smooth"
High Valley, "She's With Me"
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, "Speak To A Girl"
Group Video of the Year
Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"
LANco, "Greatest Love Story"
Little Big Town, "When Someone Stops Loving You"
Midland, "Make A Little"
Old Dominion,"No Such Thing As A Broken Heart"
Rascal Flatts, "Yours If You Want It"
Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"
Breakthrough Video of the Year
WINNER: Carly Pearce, "Every Little Thing"
Danielle Bradbery, "Sway"
Devin Dawson,"All On Me"
LANco, "Greatest Love Story"
Russell Dickerson, "Yours"
Walker Hayes, "You Broke Up With Me"
Collaborative Video of the Year
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, "The Champion"
Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, "Flatliner"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, "Say Something"
WINNER: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs"
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, "Craving You"
CMT Performance of the Year
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery, "Stand Up For Something"
WINNER: From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, "Everybody"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks, "Midnight Rider"
From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, "September"
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, "I Won't Back Down"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"
The 2018 CMT Music Awards airs tonight on the CMT network at 8 p.m.
(This story was originally published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7 a.m.)
