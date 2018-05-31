How Donald Trump Helped Inspire Amanda Seyfried to Marry Thomas Sadoski

If it weren't for President Donald Trump, Amanda Seyfried might still be a single gal.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star tells Elle U.K. in a new interview that after the former reality TV star won the 2016 presidential election, she felt inspired to take a leap of faith and tie the knot with Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda and Thomas secretly eloped in March 2017, and as she explains to the mag, "It was one of those things where Trump had gotten elected, the world was going mad, and I was like, 'This is a dream I might never wake up from. If that's the case, let's just get married.'"

Shortly thereafter, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl whose name has not been revealed.