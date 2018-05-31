Here's Why Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion's Relationship Cooled Down

Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion's relationship appears to have fizzled out.

More than two months after the pair started "hanging out" at concerts, SoulCycle classes and other events, E! News has learned the pair is no longer seeing each other. At the same time, things remain friendly and cordial.

"It was never a serious relationship, but they haven't hung out in over a month," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He really liked hanging with Baskin because she was down to earth and laid-back, but the distance has definitely been a factor."

We're told Justin hasn't been in Los Angeles for several weeks and has been traveling a lot recently. Whenever the "Baby" singer does head to Southern California, however, he doesn't want things to be awkward with Baskin.

"They know that they will run into each other while out with mutual friends or during church, and Justin wants to remain friendly," our source shared.