Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee Parody Ambien Ads After Roseanne Barr's Tweets

Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee aired phony Ambien ads on Wednesday after Roseanne Barr claimed she had been "Ambien tweeting" when she made her racist remark about Valerie Jarrett.

In The Daily Show's spoof, the ad joked that the "side effects of Ambien include nausea, diarrhea and sudden racism."

"Do not operate social media while on Ambien as it may lead to sitcom loss," the fake ad continued.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee's phony ad had a similar tone.

"If sleeping through the night feels like a faraway dream, try Ambien: the prescription sleep aid that helps you get a good night's rest and possibly makes you more racists—I mean, you were already racist but maybe Ambien made it worse?" the ad stated.