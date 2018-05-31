This Is Us Season 3: Duets, Engagement Stories, Vietnam and More Things the Stars Want to See Happen

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 31, 2018 7:52 AM
Where do This Is Us and the Pearson clan go from here? Viewers already saw Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding, Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death, Kevin (Justin Hartley) in rehab and a flashforward to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his adult daughter clearly struggling to go visit "her." What's left? Plenty.
"I think for me, going into the third season, it's a deeper understanding of who Jack is, what his history is, what is something that influenced him to be the father that we all love, the husband that we all love, the man who would run into a burning house to get a few family mementos," Ventimiglia said in regards to what he wants to see happen.
Hartley, whose character was featured in a flashforward traveling to Vietnam, said he likes the idea of Kevin "sort of wanting to talk about his dad and actually wanting to get the information and continue the healing process."
Creator Dan Fogelman said viewers will learn more about Jack's time in Vietnam, as well as who Old Man Randall was talking about it. Season three will also feature more of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and her backstory.
"I would love to see the moment when Randall and Beth get engaged, like right before then," Kelechi Watson told E! News' Will Marfuggi at a FYC event for This Is Us. That moment, the actress said, is usually full of tension because the man is acting nervous and shady, trying to hide the upcoming proposal, and the woman can get demanding for the long awaited event.
"I always find there's this really rich tension that happens for a lot of people around that time," she said. "I'm curious to what it was like for them. I don't feel like it was all sunshine and roses for them."
As for Mama Pearson, Mandy Moore , she wants to do some singing in season three.
"I want to duet with Chrissy Metz, first and foremost. I've put it out there many a time with Dan Fogelman. I'm like, ‘I will slap those prosthetics on so quickly and sing with her, you have no idea how baldy I want to do that,'" she said. "But I've heard there's going to be a lot of early days Jack and Rebecca courtship."
Get ready!
This Is Us returns to NBC this September in its Tuesday, 9 p.m. timeslot. Watch the video above for more.
