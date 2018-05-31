This Is Us Season 3: Duets, Engagement Stories, Vietnam and More Things the Stars Want to See Happen

Where do This Is Us and the Pearson clan go from here? Viewers already saw Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding, Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death, Kevin (Justin Hartley) in rehab and a flashforward to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his adult daughter clearly struggling to go visit "her." What's left? Plenty.

"I think for me, going into the third season, it's a deeper understanding of who Jack is, what his history is, what is something that influenced him to be the father that we all love, the husband that we all love, the man who would run into a burning house to get a few family mementos," Ventimiglia said in regards to what he wants to see happen.