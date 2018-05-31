Luann de Lesseps' Arrest and Fallout Hit The Real Housewives of New York City: "I'm Not Proud of What I Did"

The moment The Real Housewives of New York City fans have been waiting for finally arrived: Luann de Lesseps arrest right before Christmas. OK, it's one of the moments fans have been waiting for, this season is stacked with drama—we haven't even gotten to the epic boat trip.

After celebrating the holidays in the Berkshires, Luann, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel returned to the city for more festivities, including a Red Cross blood drive where none of the women could give blood because they had been to Mexico in the calendar year. Then it was off to Palm Beach for Luann for an unforgettable night. Cameras weren't rolling on the reality stars, but Bravo used police and courtroom footage to show what happened.

In her blog, Bethenny addressed Luann's arrest.

"As far as Luann, I am truly sorry for her having to experience that, get to that low point, and have to see herself that way in this episode. However, that helped with her incredible comeback," Bethenny wrote. "We all have to hit bottom to get somewhere. I'm sure she is also sorry to the Palm Beach Police Department for the entire spectacle."

After her arrest, Luann went to rehab. In a preview for the Wednesday, June 6 episode of the Bravo reality show, Dorinda gets a call from Lu.

"Well, you know, I'm doing good. I'm in the right place, so this whole thing that happened to me, I can hardly believe it, first of all," she said to Dorinda. "I thought I could handle it, but let me tell you, all these emotions coming back coming back, all these memories came back. I'm not blaming it on that, per se, it's just that all of that was too much for me to handle."

In a confessional after her arrest, Luann detailed the moments that triggered so many emotions for her, like lunch in a restaurant she and ex-husband Tom D'Agostino frequented. "Why did I do that to myself?" she asked.

During her call with Dorinda, Luann said she was learning a lot about herself and she found the right place to be in rehab.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniveral family.)

