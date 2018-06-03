Constance Hall Hilariously Recreates Kate Middleton's Post-Birth Look After Welcoming Her Fifth Child

Count on Constance Hall to keep it real.

After giving birth to son Raja Wolf Cooke-Hall on May 28, the Australian mummy blogger recreated Kate Middleton's post-birth photo shoot outside of her Perth hospital.

"Oh god Kate... the things they expect of us royals," Constance, 32, captioned a side-by-side Instagram holding newborn Raja with partner Denim Cooke and kids next to a shot of Kate, Prince William, and little Prince Louis. "I hear ya babe I hear ya."

While 36-year-old Duchess Kate sported a flowy, Peter Pan-collared Jenny Packham frock and professionally styled makeup and tresses following Louis' April 23 birth in London, the Aussie mum opted for bare feet in white compression stockings, a tight red dress, and tousled hair.