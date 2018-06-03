Constance Hall Hilariously Recreates Kate Middleton's Post-Birth Look After Welcoming Her Fifth Child

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 4:10 PM

Count on Constance Hall to keep it real.

After giving birth to son Raja Wolf Cooke-Hall on May 28, the Australian mummy blogger recreated Kate Middleton's post-birth photo shoot outside of her Perth hospital.

"Oh god Kate... the things they expect of us royals," Constance, 32, captioned a side-by-side Instagram holding newborn Raja with partner Denim Cooke and kids next to a shot of Kate, Prince William, and little Prince Louis. "I hear ya babe I hear ya."

While 36-year-old Duchess Kate sported a flowy, Peter Pan-collared Jenny Packham frock and professionally styled makeup and tresses following Louis' April 23 birth in London, the Aussie mum opted for bare feet in white compression stockings, a tight red dress, and tousled hair.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Raja is Constance's first child with Denim. He has two sons from a previous relationship, and Constance has children Rumi, Snow, Arlo Love, and Billie-Violet from her marriage to Bill Mahon.

Constance announced Raja's elective C-section birth with a nursing pic in her hospital bed on May 28, revealing he weighed 4.2 kilos.

"We couldn't have dreamt a more perfect baby," she posted on Instagram. "We are blown away with support from you all."

Constance and Denim tied the knot in a secret bohemian, outdoor commitment ceremony in Western Australia this January. The expectant bride wore a feathered, bustier-style dress with a sheer tulle skirt.

"From the bottom of my heart," she captioned a ceremony photo on Instagram January 7. "I've never been this happy in my life."

Read

Kate Middleton Reflects on Her Most Cherished Aspect of Family Life

