What Happened to Roseanne Barr: When Traumatic Struggles, Heady Success and a History of Saying Anything Met Twitter

In 1991 she told a small gathering of therapists and members of the Survivors United Network, held at a church in Denver, that she was a survivor of incest. She said that she sought therapy after an event two years prior triggered repressed memories of suffering sexual abuse as a child, People reported at the time.

"This is the truth I unraveled: My mother abused me from the time I was an infant until I was 6 or 7 years old," Barr further told People. "She did lots of lurid things. She hurt me psychologically and physically." She also alleged that her father molested her till she was 17 and left home. (Through a lawyer, Barr's parents denied any and all allegations of abuse.)

After The Tonight Show made her a star, "I had people surrounding me who were abusive to me, who lied to me, made deals behind my back," she said. "The worse I was treated, the more loyal I was."

"Only in the last two years have I realized the consequences of keeping our secret," Barr continued. "I have lived the majority of my life in a flesh prison that I was always trying to blow up, break out of, whittle away. I tortured my body, smoking five packs of cigarettes a day and indulging in drug, alcohol and food abuse that had me weighing either 100 lbs. or 200 lbs. I was scratching and tearing at my body—mutilating myself. It was as if punishing my body would turn me into an angel of some sort, an angel that could transcend my own body—a body I hated because it was the holder of the truth, the secret."

In 2008 she told The Guardian that she and her father, who had since died, had forgiven each other and he still guided her from beyond. "We had, like, an understanding for a minute and it was forgiveness on both sides...Everybody does something they find abhorrent in someone else, so I forgive my dad for what he did and I hope my kids will do that for me." (She had talked about being a very un-present parent for son Jake and daughters Jessica and Jennifer until they were teenagers.)