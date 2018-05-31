Busy Philipps Shares Her Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety in Personal Video

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 31, 2018 7:00 AM

Busy Philipps, an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, wants others to know they're never alone. 

The actress and social media personality recently teamed up with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to share her own experience with anxiety, which she describes in an extremely personal video has impacted her since childhood.  

"I used to lie awake in bed at night and I would have spinning thoughts," Busy reflected. "It would be really hard for me to get to sleep and I would be so scared that I wouldn't go to my parents' room. I didn't want to tell them what was happening because I thought there was something wrong with me."

Ultimately, she realized, "There is nothing wrong with me." 

"Once I was able to start talking about it," Busy continued, "it relieved a lot of the anxiety. I was able to get help—therapy, sometimes medication. There's nothing wrong with that either. I would've liked to tell my younger self not to be embarrassed or ashamed, and to open up and to talk about what's happening."

The Dawson's Creek alum concluded, "It feels kind of incredible to know that you're not alone. So... you're not alone." 

Hear more about Philipps' mental health journey by pressing play on the video above. 

Kristen BellJames Van Der BeekGabrielle Union and Sarah Silverman are just some of the stars who have participated in the important cause.

Learn more about The Child Mind Institute and how you can help by visiting their website today.

