10 Hollywood Couples Who Prove the Honeymoon Phase Never Has to End

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:00 AM
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a honeymoon phase that doesn't have to come to an end.
For countless couples, the first year of marriage brings plenty of date nights, romantic vacations and heartfelt gifts for one and another.
But whether you want to admit it or not, all good things must come to an end. And that popular saying can easily apply for the oh-so-lovely honeymoon phase.
As E! News celebrates Weddings Week, we can't help but notice more than a few Hollywood couples who seem just as happy today as when they said "I Do" years or even decades ago.
In fact, the 10 famous couples below are proving the honeymoon phase doesn't have to end after a certain amount of time. Instead, it can go on and on with a few simple acts and gestures.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Thirty years later and the spark is still alive. "I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there," Tom previously shared with People. "I still can't believe my wife goes out with me. If we were in high school and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her." As for Rita, she had nothing but nice words to say about her hubby before he was honored at the Chanel x MOMA film benefit. "I always thought my husband is a work of art, but now there's proof that he's a work of art," she shared with E! News. "He's amazing."
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: With two kids under two, we can only image how hectic life can get for this couple. But as it turns out, the famous pair continues to give us couple's goals with their realness, candidness and love for one another. The "All of Me" singer and Cravings author recently enjoyed their first date night after welcoming baby No. 2. And if you look at their social media profiles, chances are you will spot the duo gushing over each other. "I'm so happy to be on this journey with you," John recently shared on Instagram. Chrissy added, "Thank you to Johnny. I wouldn't be here without you. Or I would because I'd be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you." LOL!
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Need proof these two are still in the honeymoon phase? Look no further than the recent trip Dwyane planned for his leading lady! The NBA player surprised Gabrielle with a romantic getaway at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in France. What came next was a series of couples shots that could easily be mistaken for a newlyweds getaway. "Live. Love. And especially LAUGH! #WadeWorldTour2018," Gabrielle shared on Instagram.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Whether enjoying weekends away at the Stagecoach Music Festival or date nights at the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, the pair always has a great time wherever they go. And despite busy schedules and young kids around, the That 70s Show stars aren't annoyed at each other at the slightest. "He really doesn't [annoy me]," Mila previously shared with E! News. "I don't know if this happens later, but we've been married for a handful of years, you know it, you know it's very much in the honeymoon phase."
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega: Just when you thought this pair's bond couldn't get any stronger, the Hollywood stars welcomed a baby named Ocean. Since then, both mom and dad have chronicled their parenthood journey with honesty, humor and a whole lot of heart. From PDA photos aboard cruise lines or family selfies in the bathroom, this couple is making fans smile with their special love story.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer: Shortly after marrying the talented chef, Amy couldn't help but express how happy married life is. "It feels f--king good," she shared with Nikki Glaser on SiriusXM. Fast-forward to today and things remain better than ever between the pair. Whether attending the NBA playoffs together or fishing with friends, this bride and groom can't stop smiling when spending time together.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita: After four years of marriage, the couple still knows how to keep their relationship romantic. Whether traveling around the world to special destinations like Paris or enjoying date nights closer to home such as on Broadway, both the Modern Family star and Justin continue documenting their love story on social media. As for what's to come, the couple has been open about hoping to expand their family in the future.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann: Filming your everyday life for reality TV can tear couples apart. But for the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, it's only strengthened their relationship and allowed them to spend even more time together. Most recently, Kim celebrated her 40th birthday with a romantic getaway that left her "walking on sunshine." "Lucky number 7!! Married 7 yrs, Kj turns 7, 7 seasons of Don't be Tardy, @arianabiermann turns 17 all this year and so much more," Kim recently shared on Instagram while kissing her hubby on the lips. "#Blessed #CantStopWontStop."
Ciara and Russell Wilson: He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. She's a highly sought after model and singer. But despite their busy lives, these two always make time to celebrate and gush over each other. Whether supporting kids at Seattle Children's hospital, playing catch on the football field or horsing around with the family, life is pretty darn sweet for this duo.
Pink and Carey Hart: As the Beautiful Trauma tour continues across the country, the "So What" singer still makes plenty of time for her man. When it was time to perform in Las Vegas, Pink was able to enjoy date night with Carey. "Peace out Vegas. Got to say this was one for the books. Miss my kids, but damn it was nice to have a get away with wifey @pink," the motocross racer shared on Instagram. "Something recharging about acting like we are in our 20's, no responsibilities, and no respect for last call. #TourLife." And trust us, the love goes both ways. "This friggin guy right here BEST DAD. BEST FRIEND. BEST MAN. He's the glue that holds us all down and together," Pink recently gushed on social media. "He's the best friend a person could ever want. He's the dreamiest, toughest, most creative, forgiving, flexible, supportive, loving human and I love him with all my heart. @hartluck."
