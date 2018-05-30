Kim Kardashian Arrives to White House to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Kim Kardashian takes the White House!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform, E! News has learned. She will also sit down with the president and is planning to ask him to pardon a woman serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that Kim was in talks with Jared to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson.

Alice is currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. It's been over 20 years since she began her sentence in federal prison in Oct. 1996.

Read

Kim Kardashian in Talks With Jared Kushner to Pardon an Imprisoned Grandmother

Kim Kardashian, Jared Kushner

Getty Images

"I had been in management for 10 years when I lost my job," Alice can be heard explaining her case in a video on Mic. "I struggled financially, I couldn't find a job fast enough to take care of my family. I felt like a failure, I went into a complete panic and out of desperation, I made one of the worst decisions of my life to make some quick money."

She continued, "I became involved in a drug conspiracy."

Kim first publicly discussed Alice's case back in Oct. 2017 when she tweeted an article about her imprisonment.

"This is so unfair," Kim wrote to her Twitter followers.

The following month, the New York Daily News reported that Kim had enlisted her lawyer to "help the clemency campaigns" of Alice and Cyntoia Brown.

Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the publication at the time that Alice "has been a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Donald Trump , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay Adds Ryan Reynolds to His Long List of Celebrity Meetings: Look Back at His Cutest Star Sightings!

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek El Moussa Explains How Flip or Flop Is "Absolutely Different" Following Christina Split

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sounds Off on Ex Javi Marroquin's Baby News

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Weighs In on Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen's Social Media Controversy

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Scoop: Answers to That Old Man Randall Cliffhanger, Beth's Backstory and More Coming

Brian Lancaster, MTV Road Rules

MTV Star Brian Lancaster's Cause of Death Revealed

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.