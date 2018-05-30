This Is Us Season 3 Scoop: Answers to That Old Man Randall Cliffhanger, Beth's Backstory and More Coming

There are roughly three to four months until This Is Us returns for a third season, but the wheels are already well in motion for the next triumphs and tragedies to befall the Pearson family.

"We are back, we are writing away and we're deep into season three," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "We have actually been working on the writing and breaking of it for quite a long time now. We're pretty deep in…I'm very excited about it. I think we might be looking at our most ambitious, potentially our best season yet, which is rare to say when you're entering your 37th episode of a show, but I feel recharged. I think we have really spectacular stuff coming and real showcases for these actors."