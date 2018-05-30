BREAKING!

Anthony Anderson to Host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT

  By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth

Lisa Rose/ABC

So much for a summer break!

Before he begins filming the fifth season of ABC's black-ish, Anthony Anderson will host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT June 25. The show will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and it will honor the league's top performers from the 2017-2018 season. Anderson has plenty of experience; in addition to hosting ABC's To Tell the Truth (returning June 10), he's emceed the BET Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and other Hollywood events.

Anderson succeeds Drake, who hosted the inaugural event last year.

The second annual NBA Awards, presented by Kia, will feature current and former NBA players. Additionally, the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be integrated throughout the ceremony.

Additional details, including performers and presenters, will be announced at a later date.

Photos

Stars Playing Basketball

Here are the finalists for the six annual awards:

NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Sixth Man Award          

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Additionally, recipients of the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award, NBA Cares Community Assist Award, NBA Sportsmanship Award, Play of the Year Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award will be revealed live during the televised award ceremony.

