6 Savage Lines From Drake and Pusha T's Current Diss Track War

But, Drake was not about to have the last word. Pusha T issued another retort with "The Story of Adidon," for which he used an alleged photo of Drake in blackface. The rapper credited David Leyes as the photographer, though the image does not appear on Leyes' website.

"Please stop referring to this picture as 'artwork'...I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images," Pusha T also tweeted in reference to the photo along with a link to Leyes' website. "This is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself."

Meanwhile, on the track, Pusha T got to rhyming about a woman who allegedly had a baby with Drake after Drake referenced his fiancée Virginia Williams on "Duppy Freestyle."

"Since you name-dropped my fiancée, let 'em know who you chose as your Beyonce/Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother/Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap/We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts/You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat mothaf--ka playin' border patrol, ooh/Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real/Love that baby, respect that girl/Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world," he rapped.

Rumors surrounding Drake's alleged secret baby popped up last year when Sophie Brussaux came forward claiming she had text messages to prove Drake is the father of her son and had lawyered up for a paternity test.

"If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," Drake's rep told E! News in response to the rumors, claiming that Brussaux had been involved with another rapper at the time.