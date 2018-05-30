Coco Continues to Breastfeed Her 30-Month-Old Daughter Chanel "More for Comfort Now"

For Coco and her 2 1/2-year-old toddler Chanel Nicole, breastfeeding continues to be a way for the mother and daughter to bond.

The model and former reality star took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo of herself with her only child resting on her chest. "I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that," she captioned the image. "@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."

The image sparked chatter amongst her fans and followers, with one asking if she still nurses her daughter. "Yep...but it's more for comfort now," the star replied.