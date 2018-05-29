Married At First Sight's Melissa Walsh Confirms New Boyfriend After John Robertson Split

Instagram
Miss Movin' On!
Married At First Sight star Melissa Walsh is dating artist Fred Whitson following her breakup with TV partner John Robertson earlier this year.
"Mmm who do we have here ? @fredwhitson #luckyme," Melissa, 53, captioned a May 30 Instagram pic holding up a Woman's Day article about her new romance.
Last week, the Mornington Peninsula journalist shared a photo interviewing Fred and author Jai Thoolen at the launch of their new children's book, My Beard. And on May 16, the couple shared a dinner date at Doppioero Pizzeria.
"Pasta, wine and a roaring fire with this one @fredwhitson What more could a girl ask for ? #luckyme," she posted alongside a cheek kiss photo.
Fred, meanwhile, shared a not-so-cryptic date night photo with Mel to his Instagram in early May, calling her "my gorgeous babe".
While distance ultimately drove Melissa and Melbourne-based John apart with neither willing to relocate for the other, Whitson resides on the Mornington Peninsula not far from Melissa.
John and Melissa appeared to be one of MAFS' strongest couples during their run on the show, but they failed to make their romance work outside of the social experiment.
"It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple," Melissa posted on Instagram March 29. "…Being part of this experiment was the best thing I have ever done as it reminded me that perhaps there is a love out there for me and I thank Married at First Sight for opening my world again to love."
John, meanwhile, has had a busy May – his daughter Emma graduated with a nursing degree!
"Emma's Graduation - what a very proud day for [ex-wife] Maryanne @robertsonmaryann and I," the 54-year-old captioned a shot of Emma in her cap and gown. "It put a lump in my throat seeing my daughter receiving her degree congratulations M."