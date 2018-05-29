Magda Szubanski Claps Back at Beach Body Shamers: "They Can Get Stuffed"

Magda Szubanski will not be shamed.

In an appearance on Interview May 29, the 57-year-old actress opened up to host Andrew Denton about her battle with would-be beach body critics.

"Even though I'm not an especially vain woman, I don't think many women feel completely comfortable about being photographed at the beach in their clingy wet bathers," she said.

Reflecting on a series of paparazzi photos taken of the Kath & Kim star at Bondi Beach in 2011, Magda revealed her roller coaster of emotions.

"When I first saw the pictures, my heart sank and I just wanted to cry," she said. "And then I just thought, those f--kers are not gonna shame me off the beach. F--k them. I'm gonna go down there with my fat body amongst all the models and just be fat on Bondi Beach, and they can get stuffed."

Prior to the photos, the comedian had lost (and then regained) nearly 40 kilos but admitted she hated "to look in the mirror and not see yourself".