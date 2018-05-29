Deadliest Catch Star Blake Painter Dead at 38

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 1:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Deadliest Catch, Blake Painter

Discovery

Deadliest Catch star Blake Painter has died at the age of 38, E! News can confirm. 

A spokesperson with the Clastop County Sheriff's office says Painter's body was discovered by friends in his Oregon residence on Friday. 

Painter was an expert crab fisherman and served as the captain of the F/V Maverick on seasons 2 and 3 of the Discovery Channel series, which aired in 2006 and 2007. 

No foul play is suspected in the former reality TV star's death, authorities shared. An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine his cause of death. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, substances found inside Painter's home are being tested for possible narcotics. 

Discovery Channel has not commented on Painter's passing. 

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Instagram

Elle Fanning and ''Mom'' Angelina Jolie Reunite on Set of Maleficent 2

Seinfeld, Tom's Restaurant

Which '90s Sitcom Do You Want Revived ASAP? Vote Now!

Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Under Fire for Alleged Instagram Activity

Chicago West

Chicago West Is Ready for Her Closeup in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry's Romance Timeline: Inside the Turbulent History of Teen Mom 2's Most Bullied Star

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln Is Leaving The Walking Dead After Season 9: Report

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.