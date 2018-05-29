Roseanne's Shocking Cancellation: Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and More Stars React

Hollywood is breathing (and tweeting) a sigh of relief.

After ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne after Roseanne Barrs latest offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, stars took to Twitter to praise the network and its president, Channing Dungey, for the decision.

Even ABC talent, including Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis, Minnie Driver and more weighed in, along with Roseanne star Emma Kenney, who revealed she was about to call her agent to "quit working" on the revival when she heard the news.

Here are the posts from stars about Roseanne's cancellation: