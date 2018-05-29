Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

While Harper's Bazaar notes that the show's opening, which featured a rodeo with female riders on horses, might've been the reason for Jackson's exit.

"Not everyone was a fan of the horses though, as Paris Jackson was spotted leaving the show only minutes in, presumably out of concern for animal welfare," the publication states.

A source also tells E! News that Jackson's sensitivity to animals led to her exiting the show early.

"Paris did not storm out," the insider tells us. "She left because she was uncomfortable with the way in which the horses were being used. She loved the collection and being part of the weekend but she's just very sensitive when it comes to animals."