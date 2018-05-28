Married At First Sight's Sean Donnelly Denies Dating Co-Star Gabrielle Bartlett

Don't get your hopes up for another Married At First Sight partner swap just yet.

Despite Nasser Sultan claiming his Season 5 co-stars Sean Donnelly and Gabrielle Bartlett are now a couple, Sean says there is absolutely no truth to the speculation.

Calling the rumours "completely fake", the Adelaide-based single told News.com.au, "I have no idea, last week Nasser commented on Gabby's Instagram post that [she] and Ryan [Gallagher] would make a good couple so I'm not sure even he knows what he is on about."

After Sean and Gabrielle met up in Adelaide last week to attend Ryan's stand-up comedy show, Nasser – who also happens to be Gabrielle's MAFS ex – told The Kyle and Jackie O Show Monday morning that the unlikely pair were an item.