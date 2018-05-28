Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

It's a party of four!

Top Chef's Gail Simmons is now officially a mom of two! The judge posted the big news on her Instagram on Monday, revealing that she'd welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Jeremy Abrams on Wednesday.

Along with a sweet photo of herself holding her son's hand, the foodie wrote, "He's here! And he's a keeper. Please excuse the social media silence but I've been busy ogling this little guy who barreled into our lives Wednesday morning. Thank you friends far and wide for all your love and support. So far it's been beautiful chaos. #mamaoftwo."

The couple also has a 3.5-year-old daughter, Dahlia Rae.