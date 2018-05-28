Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Open Up About Their 17-Year Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have made amends after having a falling out about 17 years ago.

For the first time, the actresses sat down together to really discuss their relationship with each other over the years. The conversation was documented for a new episode of Jada's Red Table Talk, posted to Facebook Monday.

"This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Jada said on the episode. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."