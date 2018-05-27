Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan

by Lily Harrison | Sun., May. 27, 2018 7:55 PM
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Lee!
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of a few lucky guests at The Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this evening. The proud bride posted a photo from the special day and wrote, "Best. Day. Ever."
The two announced their engagement earlier this year via social media shortly after the rocker proposed to the Vine star.
The new husband and wife appeared to already in wedded bliss in the snapshot where they're seen kissing and in matching hotel robes and slippers in front of beautiful decorations.
The marriage marks Tommy's fourth as he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson—with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20—from 1995 to 1998.
He was also previously engaged to Sofia Toufa in 2014, but they split back in 2016.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
