Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Family Photo With Kanye West in Wyoming Amid Charity Drama

The hills are alive with the sound of the Kardashian Wests!

Kim Kardashian isn't letting some major Twitter drama ruin a relaxing and picturesque afternoon in Wyoming!

The mom of three posted a rare photo of the two of her children with their father Kanye West, showing a gorgeous and mountainous backdrop. Newborn daughter Chicago West is not in the photo.

The Instagram image is simply captioned, "Wyoming."

The image shows Kim, clad in sweats and athletic shoes, standing next to her hubby, who is holding 2-year-old son Saint West's hand. The parents are also with their 4-year-old daughter North West, as she plays on a rock. The family is bundled up in warm clothes as fans can see the ice-capped mountains in the background.

The scene almost looks like a scene from the Sound of Music, and look—Kanye is smiling!

After getting into quite the Twitter hubbub himself earlier this month, Kanye is currently residing in the ski resort town of Jackson Hole where is working on his new album.

West has been in Jackson Hole on and off for months.

"He has several producers, friends and his personal trainer who have all dropped into town to work with him," a source previously told E! News. "Travis Scott was also in town to work on music."

Another source told E! News that, "Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done."