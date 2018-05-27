Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Family Photo With Kanye West in Wyoming Amid Charity Drama

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 27, 2018 7:45 PM
The hills are alive with the sound of the Kardashian Wests!
Kim Kardashian isn't letting some major Twitter drama ruin a relaxing and picturesque afternoon in Wyoming!
The mom of three posted a rare photo of the two of her children with their father Kanye West, showing a gorgeous and mountainous backdrop. Newborn daughter Chicago West is not in the photo.
The Instagram image is simply captioned, "Wyoming."
The image shows Kim, clad in sweats and athletic shoes, standing next to her hubby, who is holding 2-year-old son Saint West's hand. The parents are also with their 4-year-old daughter North West, as she plays on a rock. The family is bundled up in warm clothes as fans can see the ice-capped mountains in the background.
The scene almost looks like a scene from the Sound of Music, and look—Kanye is smiling!
After getting into quite the Twitter hubbub himself earlier this month, Kanye is currently residing in the ski resort town of Jackson Hole where is working on his new album.
West has been in Jackson Hole on and off for months.
"He has several producers, friends and his personal trainer who have all dropped into town to work with him," a source previously told E! News. "Travis Scott was also in town to work on music."
Another source told E! News that, "Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done."
Meanwhile, earlier today, Kim got involved in a quite the Twitter feud after rapper Rhymefest and the Donda's House organization took to social media to say that her husband Kanye West has not given the organization the financial support promised, "despite multiple attempts." And that's when things got ugly...
On Saturday, Rhymefest tweeted at Drake, who just released a Kanye diss track on Friday, for assistance for the city of Chicago, saying that Kanye West had "abandoned" the Windy City and seemingly his non-profit organization, Donda's House, which helps bring arts to disadvantaged youth and is named after his beloved late mother Donda West.
In a flurry of tweets, Kim called out Rhymefest, writing, "U haven't been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy's @RHYMEFEST. You're over levergenging Kanye's name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven't been able to sustain the foundation [sic]."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn't you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye's mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye [sic]."
Kim added, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST."
The 37-year-old star, whose children are 4-years-old, 2-years-old and 4-months-old, ended the tweet storm by writing, "Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is."
"After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached," continued Kim. "Kanye gave his 'friend' an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated."
The mogul continued, "I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother's name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.
She ended the string of tweets, "I will always ride for my man!"
And hike—by the looks of it!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?