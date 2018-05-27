Sorry Ladies, the Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa Is Now a Married Man

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 27, 2018 3:08 PM
Hello ladies, look at your man, now back to Isaiah Mustafa, now back to at your man, now back to Isaiah—sadly, he's married now.
After two years of dating, the Shadowhunters star, aka the horse-riding Old Spice guy, has wed Lisa Mitchell on Saturday, E! News can confirm.
The two were married in a "rustic and romantic Texas ceremony" at Camp Lucy in Austin, Texas, according to People.
The outlet reports that Mustafa's teenage daughter Haley walked him down the aisle and then the pair exchanged the vows they wrote themselves in front of about 150 guests and then headed to a reception at the estate's country house. Guests included Mustafa's Shadowhunters costars Harry Shum Jr., Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia.
The groom wore an Elevee tux and the bride opted for Monique Lhuillier's Emannuela gown which she paired with a cathedral-length veil, reports the outlet.
The guests sipped on Moscow Mules and ate upscale comfort food like salmon with figs and macaroni and cheese.
"We feel so blessed to have such amazing friends and family that all traveled to Austin to celebrate with us," Mitchell told People. "It was just everything we dreamed it would be."
Mustafa has played Luke Garroway for the past three seasons of Shadowhunters.
