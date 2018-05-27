Kim Kardashian Gets in Bitter Twitter Feud Over Kanye West's Non-Profit, Donda's House

Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 27, 2018 12:06 PM
Once again, Kim Kardashian is standing by her man after rapper Rhymefest and the Donda's House organization took to social media to say that her husband Kanye West has not given the organization the financial support promised, "despite multiple attempts." And that's when things got ugly...
The whole feud began yesterday when Rhymefest tweeted at Drake, who just released a Kanye diss track on Friday, for assistance for the city of Chicago, saying that Kanye West had "abandoned" the Windy City and seemingly his non-profit organization, Donda's House, which helps bring arts to disadvantaged youth and is named after his beloved late mother Donda West.
"I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse," wrote the disgruntled rapper.
After Donda's House's twitter was flooded with questions, the organization released tweeted a statement, asking that in light or Kanye's recent inflammatory remarks and subsequent boycotts of the rapper, that patrons and supporters "not penalize or throw away their support, respect or advocacy" for the organization.
The statement also made a serious claim, "As we seek to support to convert Kanye's childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space—we have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy of the youth in our programs."
And that's when Kim jumped in, once again defending the father of her three children...
Due to the high volume of traffic on our website, the site keeps going in & our. Please view our statement via the attached screenshots. It is also available in full on our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/U0MITce8eg— Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 26, 2018
In a flurry of tweets, Kim called out Rhymefest, writing, "U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST. You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation [sic]."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye [sic]."
Kim added, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST."
The 37-year-old star, whose children are 4-years-old, 2-years-old and 4-months-old, ended the tweet storm by writing, "Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is."
U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
Following Kim's tweets, Rhymefest, whose real name is Che Smith, responded by tweeting, "Hey Kim Kardashian good to hear from you. Here's my response," along with a lengthy and passionate statement calling out the reality star for never having physically been to the location or spoken to the organization's director.
"In encourage you instead of attacking me personally, to Google us, watch the videos on our YouTube channel featuring our work and come actually speak to the young people who have actually been involved in our program before you, in your position of privilege from God knows where in the world, via social media attempt to dismantle this valued community asset."
Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5— Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018
Please read the attached final statement regarding the future of @DondasHouse, effective immediately: @kanyewest & @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/aNVWbJ1h49— Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 27, 2018
Following the feud, the organization released a statement last night letting people know that they would be dropping the name "Donda's House."
The statement, released via Twitter, read, "Due to recent events have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda's House Inc. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision."
Kardashian has yet to respond to the latest development. Kanye has been silent on his Twitter.
