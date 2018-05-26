Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo of ''Mommy's Little Love'' True Thompson

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 26, 2018 4:45 PM
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Her heart is True!
New mom Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet new photo of her newborn daughter True Thompson on Saturday.
Wearing a shirt that says "Always Believe," the reality star was all about giving the world a glimpse at her baby—this time sans filter (although KoKo did have a filter over her own face), holding the wee one in her arms.
Along with the image of Khloe and her sleeping baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardahians star wrote, "Mommy's Little Love."
The proud mama has given her rabid fans very few glimpses of the wee one since she and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter on April 11.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ever since her delivery—which included Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the delivery room—Khloe has been keeping a low profile in Cleveland, Ohio.
But she has shared some morsels (and selfies) about the baby girl's first days.
"Baby True is going to be a month old! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website earlier this month. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."
Recently Khloe added on Twitter, "I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."
That sweet little peanut happens to have green eyes and a "full head of hair" according to Tristan. Both parents, however, aren't sharing any pictures of their daughter on social media besides a small glimpse earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Tristan has said things are going well with his baby girl.
"She's doing good," Tristan assured fans while appearing on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?