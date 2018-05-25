Shawn Mendes Sets the Record Straight on His Relationship Status as New Album Drops

For the record: Shawn Mendes is a single man.

As the "In My Blood" singer continues to celebrate the release of his new self-titled album, fans want to know any and all details about his relationship status.

After walking the red carpet with Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala, Shawn is setting the record straight once and for all.

"I am single," he shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience."

Shawn continued, "She was forcing me to get up and talk to people I would have been terrified to speak to or say high to so I got to meet so many cool people because of her. She's super special, so sweet."