The New Christopher Robin Trailer Will Give You All The Feels

Our first full-length look at Christopher Robin on the big screen is here!
Star Ewan McGregor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to debut the exclusive full trailer of the upcoming Disney film.
In the heartwarming live-action/CGI clip, we see Christopher Robin, played by McGregor, all grown up and living in London with a family of his own. He appears worn out and run down as he struggles to balance work and family.
However, when he receives a surprise visit from Winnie-the-Pooh, he returns to Hundred Acre Wood and begins smiling again.
It's then that Pooh and the rest of his childhood friends (Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl) realize that it's finally their "turn to save Christopher."
And so the beloved gang sets off on a journey to the city to reunite with their old friend and help him navigate his way through family, friendship and life.
Christopher Robin is directed by Marc Forster and is based on characters from A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh book series. In addition to McGregor, the film stars Hayley Atwell as wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Christopher's boss.
The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.
McGregor, who recently won a Golden Globe for Fargo, has clearly become quite close with the childhood characters as he walked out to Ellen DeGeneres carrying his own Winnie-the-Pooh plush toy.
"I got very used to seeing him every day at work over four and a half months, and I'm rather fond of him now," he explained of his furry friend.
"Our story takes place, obviously, when Christopher Robin is my age—which is older than seven," he continued. "So, he's older now, Pooh, and he's got a bit of wear and tear on him, which I think is lovely."
Christopher Robin hits theaters Aug. 3.