Designer Emilia Wickstead Implies Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Is a Rip-Off

One designer thinks Meghan Markle's wedding dress looks a little familiar.

Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers, believes the Givenchy dress worn by Meghan during her royal wedding to Prince Harry over the weekend looks very similar to one of her own gowns.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Emilia said of Meghan's wedding gown (via Daily Mail). "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

Meghan's wedding day dress was created by Givenchy's creative director, Clare Waight Keller. And while many loved the gown the bride chose for her special day, designer Emilia has a few critiques.