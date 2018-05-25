Nicki Minaj Says She's Dating Eminem

So much for celibacy!

Nicki Minaj surprised fans this morning by revealing she's dating another hip-hop heavyweight: Eminem. It all started when Minaj posted a video on her Instagram to promote "Big Bank," her new single with 2 Chainz, Big Sean and YG. One of her followers asked, "You dating Eminem???" Without going into detail, Minaj replied, "Yes." Curiously, the 35-year-old rapper name-drops the 45-year-old rapper in her new song. "Uh oh / Back again / Back to back Maybach, stack the M's," Minaj raps. "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he'll be back again."

E! News has reached out to reps for both rappers for additional comment.

The rappers have teamed up before, in 2010 on Minaj's track "Roman's Revenge."

Minaj's secret romance with Nas quietly ended in December, six months after the "Chun-Li" rapper told Ellen DeGeneres she was done with dating after Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels. (At the time, Minaj confessed she "might make an exception" in Nas' case.) "I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate," she said. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."