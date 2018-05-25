Ellie Kemper Said Making This The Office Video With Mindy Kaling Was One of the Best Days of Her Life

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 25, 2018 6:50 AM
If you have Ellie Kemper and Mindy Kaling on your talk show on the same day then you better get them together for the audience. Thankfully, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers adhered to that rule.
Host Seth Meyers welcomed Kaling to discuss Ocean's 8 and Kemper to promote the new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and her upcoming book My Squirrel Days, but the conversation naturally veered toward The Office, the series where Kaling and Kemper met.
Viewers may recall Kaling's Kelly and Kemper's Erin had a girl group, Subtle Sexuality, and a web series complete with a music video and costumes to complete the whole thing.
"Tell me about Subtle Sexuality," Meyers said.
"Ah, where do I begin?!" Kemper said.
Kaling knew where to begin, by explaining the history. She and B.J. Novak were behind the web show. Kemper was so pleased with their costumes she and Kaling decided to go up to the writers room and say hello.
"I was new, I didn't know anyone. You were a producer, you'd been there many years, like since the beginning, and we showed up in our gold lamellae and then we didn't really say anything. We were just like, ‘We're here. Take it in,'" Kemper said. "But that was one of the best days of my life…Sorry, but it's true."
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns on May 30 on Netflix. Ocean's 8 hits theaters June 8.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
