Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Authorities in New York City

by Zach Johnson | Fri., May. 25, 2018 4:35 AM
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged today in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.
Just before 7:30 a.m., Weinstein surrendered to authorities at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct, where he will be fingerprinted and photographed. He is then expected to be transported to New York County Criminal Court; two sources told NBC News Weinstein is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.
Weinstein, wearing a blue sweater and a black blazer, avoided questions on his way inside. Weinstein has apologized for his behavior but has denied accusations of "non-consensual sex."
Twin exposés, from The New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and from The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, helped many of his accusers tell their story on the record for the first time. Nearly 100 women have since accused Weinstein of sexual harassment—and, in some cases, rape. The once untouchable Weinstein, through his legal team, has denied all allegations.
At this point, it's unknown what the charges against Weinstein will be.
Rose McGowan, who reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein related to an encounter in 1997, issued a statement about the news Thursday, after it was first reported he would be turning himself in to authorities. "I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein's survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong," she said. "Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity."
"I stand with my fellow survivors," added McGowan, who spoke with Farrow for his initial article. "May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."
Some of Weinstein's more prominent accusers include Rosanna Arquette, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino and Uma Thurman. "Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," Asia Argento, another accuser, tweeted. "We, the women, finally have real hope for justice."
The New York Times and The New York Daily News reported Thursday that the case would likely involve allegations that Weinstein had pressured Lucia Evans to perform oral sex during an audition in 2004; forcible oral sex is considered a Class B felony in New York State, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and that particular crime has no statute of limitations.
Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, declined to comment Thursday. In a court declaration earlier this month, he wrote, "Mr. Weinstein is currently in treatment for personal issues in the hope of becoming a better person and one day soon hopefully restoring his life and again continuing the pursuit of the extraordinary charity that he has always engaged in. Weinstein vigorously denies ever engaging in criminal sexual misconduct and if given the opportunity to fully defend himself, he believes that all of these allegations will be shown to be without merit."
Story developing...
