Red Nose Day 2018: Rachel McAdams, Idris Elba and More Stars Fight to End Child Poverty

Hollywood is stepping up for a good cause!

Your favorite stars from movies, music, TV and more came together to celebrate Red Nose Day 2018. The annual event televised on NBC aims to raise awareness and funds to help children in need.

Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Olivia Munn were just some of the famous faces who sported red noses and asked viewers to make a donation.

And for those who couldn't participate in a segment, they showed their support online by wearing a red nose or a new T-shirt designed by Victoria Beckham.

"Support the cause ahead of #RedNoseDay by purchasing your #SpiceGirls @rednosedayusa t-shirt at ‪omaze.com/victoria!" the Spice Girls member shared on Instagram. "x kisses VB."

In case you missed the important telecast, take a look at just some of the dozens and dozens of stars who showed their support in our gallery below.