Drew Barrymore Reveals the Answer to Your No. 1 Beauty Question

Drew Barrymore is the realest in the more ways than one.

If you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice that the beauty guru and owner of Flower Beauty keeps it pretty natural on a day-to-day. Yet, it's very clear that she love makeup, which she refers to as "weapons" for confidence. As she talked about her brand's foundation and concealer products, the Santa Clarita Diet star shared that women on her social media ask her about makeup for skin the most.

"I want women to feel really good about the way we make our foundations and our new light illusion," she told E! News.