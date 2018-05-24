Why Victoria Beckham Was More Relieved to Attend This Royal Wedding Than the Last

Victoria Beckham is reflecting on what it's like to attend not one, but two royal weddings.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, the fashion icon opened up about how "really honored" she felt to score an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, plus how things have changed since attending her last royal wedding.

"It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them," Victoria explained.

So how did the designer decide what to wear to the wedding of the year?