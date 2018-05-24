Meghan Markle Tells Her BFFs They Can Still Call Her "Meg"

Even though Meghan Markle is now officially the Duchess of Sussex, she still wants her BFFs to call her "Meg."

Following Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry over the weekend, many of her closest pals wondered how they should address her. One person asking that question was Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who helped create her bridal beauty look on her special day.

"I asked her that. 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known for almost ten years. What's up?'" Daniel told People. "She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg. Meg.'"