Meghan Markle Tells Her BFFs They Can Still Call Her "Meg"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 24, 2018 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Even though Meghan Markle is now officially the Duchess of Sussex, she still wants her BFFs to call her "Meg."

Following Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry over the weekend, many of her closest pals wondered how they should address her. One person asking that question was Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who helped create her bridal beauty look on her special day.

"I asked her that. 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known for almost ten years. What's up?'" Daniel told People. "She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg. Meg.'"

Read

Prince Harry Has Tearful Call With Chelsy Davy Days Before His Wedding: Report

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

He went on to share, "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that's how it is!"

Talking about the bride's vibe on her wedding day, Daniel told People that Meghan played "1950s, chilled music" on Spotify, adding, "She didn't seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on Saturday, May 21 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of friends and family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland. While Meghan's dad was unable to make it to the wedding because of his health, Prince Charles stepped in to walk her down the aisle.

During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan also honored his late mother, Princess Diana. All of Diana's siblings were in attendance at the wedding on Saturday, where Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading. Harry and Meghan also remembered his mother with the bridal bouquet. For the bouquet, the couple chose Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. The Palace also shared that a day before the wedding, Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace for the ceremony.

Celebrity guests Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also there to witness Harry and Meghan tie the knot.

On Tuesday, three days after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan made her royal debut at a garden party held in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (This Time for Kanye West)

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Back on Her First Pregnancy With Never-Before-Seen Photo

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Why Victoria Beckham Was More Relieved to Attend This Royal Wedding Than the Last

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Which Disney Channel Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin, Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe's Style Guide for Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's New Love Life

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow Defends His Mom and Sister Amid His Brother's Latest Claims

Dominique Perry, Sarunas J. Jackson

Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson's Apparent Baby Drama Reads Like an Insecure Storyline

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.