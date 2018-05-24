Ronan Farrow Defends His Mom and Sister Amid His Brother's Latest Claims

Of the alleged incident that took place on Aug. 4, 1992, Moses wrote in his post, "I do remember that Woody would leave the room on occasion, but never with Dylan. He would wander into another room to make a phone call, read the paper, use the bathroom, or step outside to get some air and walk around the large pond on the property. Along with five kids, there were three adults in the house, all of whom had been told for months what a monster Woody was. None of us would have allowed Dylan to step away with Woody, even if he tried."

In Moses' essay, he also accused Mia of abuse and "brainwashing."

"One summer day, Mia accused me of leaving the curtains closed in the TV room," he wrote. "They had been drawn the day before when Dylan and [Ronan] were watching a movie. She insisted that I had closed them and left them that way. Her friend Casey had come over to visit and while they were in the kitchen, my mother insisted I had shut the curtains. At that point, I couldn't take it anymore and I lost it, yelling, 'You're lying!' She shot me a look and took me into the bathroom next to the TV room. She hit me uncontrollably all over my body. She slapped me, pushed me backwards and hit me on my chest, shouting, 'How dare you say I'm a liar in front of my friend. You're the pathological liar.'"