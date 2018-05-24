Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival: "I Think We'd All Do It Someday"

DeGeneres brought up Offerman's wife Megan Mullally and the success of Will & Grace. Poehler said it could happen "anytime" with Parks.

"We just had a fitting earlier," Offerman joked. "We said that if Beyoncé would play the mayor, we'll bring the show back. This is Beyoncé Knowles, the singer, the entertainer."

But really, could a return to Pawnee be in the cards?

"I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we'd all do it someday, it'd be amazing," Poehler said.

"Amy's the boss of the show so…" Offerman said.