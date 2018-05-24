Jennifer Lopez Makes the Real Housewives Look Poor in "Dinero"

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 6:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez has it all in "Dinero"—designer clothes, expensive jewelry, Cardi B. In her new music video, directed by Joseph Kahn and featuring DJ Khaled, J.Lo does everything from burn money (and use it to make s'mores) to take her pet ostrich for a walk. As one does, apparently!
The video is so extravagant it makes even the richest Real Housewives stars look poor by comparison. (Bethenny Frankel wishes. NeNe Leakes could never. Lisa Vanderpump...who?) But, like the Housewives, Lopez is anything but a kept woman—she's a boss. She can barbecue, she can dance, she can gamble—and she does it better than anyone else. Throughout the video, there's prominent product placement—Jersey Mike's, Lyft, Mig Vapor, etc.—which is intentionally ironic. Because Lopez is in on the joke, and she's clearly having fun. Heck, there's even a unicorn in her bathroom—and if you could afford to make that happen, wouldn't you?
The video is full of high-fashion moments, showing J.Lo in feathers, fedoras and furs. At one point, Lopez even wears a bedazzled jersey with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's number on it.
E! News got an exclusive sneak peek of Lopez's "Dinero" music video over the weekend, just before the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on NBC. "It's so much fun," the global music superstar told Jason Kennedy on Live From the Red Carpet. "I'm a lucky girl. They are both] are on fire right now. I sent them the song and they both loved it. Khaled's like, 'I know exactly what to do with that record!' He did some production stuff on it, and then Cardi came on and just blazed the whole thing. It just came together really easily and [it was also] fun. I'm so excited about it."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!