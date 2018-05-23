Busted! Watch Blue Ivy Scold Grandma Tina Knowles for Filming in Paris Theatre

Everybody needs to follow the rules—even grandma!

As Tina Knowles continues her latest getaway to Paris, the proud mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles decided to take in the sights with a trip to the local theatre.

"I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theater I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet," she shared with her followers. "Walking ballet is so cool."

Very cool, indeed. So, what's the problems? Perhaps Blue Ivy Carter can explain.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," she shared in the background of the clip. "You're not supposed to."