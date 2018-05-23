Graduation Dresses Under $100 That You Can Wear All Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 23, 2018 12:33 PM

Shopping: Graduation Dresses

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

May's here, school's out for the summer and we really can't blame you for feeling celebratory.

Even more exciting: graduation. Maybe you're peacing out of high school, snagging that hard-earned college degree or simply attending the blessed occasion of a loved one. Regardless, if you're attending, you're going to need something to wear: to the ceremony, the dinner after or the party the next day.

Some advice: Before you go and splurge on a fancy dress you're never going to wear again, give this list a look over.

Not only are these options all under $100, you're going to want to wear 'em all summer long.

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Ruffle Minidress

Topshop Ruffle Minidress, $55

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Linen Midi Dress

Free People Monday Stripe Linen Blend Midi Dress, $59

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Frilly Dress

Amanda Uprichard Sedona Dress, $91

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Floral Print Maxi Dress

Rip Curl Floral Print Maxi Dress, $70

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Floral Maxi Dress

Privacy Please Beldon Dress, $96

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Black Off-the-Shoulder Dress

NBD Alyssa Dress, $98

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Silk Mini Dress

Madewell Printed Silk Mini Dress, $96

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Bodycon Dress

1. State Off-Shoulder Midi Bodycon Dress, $99

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Polka Dot Dress

Bardot Suri Peplum Dress, $66

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Seaside Dress

Amuse Society Seaside Dress, $75

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Lace Dress

J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Lace Dress, $49

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Stretch Midi Dress

Leith Stretch Knit Midi Dress, $42

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Auguste Boheme Goddess Maxi Dress, $99

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Floral Crochet Dress

NBD Aemelia Dress, $69

Shopping: Grad Dresses Under $100

Yellow Mini Dress

BB Dakota Gretel Dress, $45

For under $100, we'll take 'em all! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

