Andy Cohen Opens Up About Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out: "It Is a Little Awkward"

"It is a little awkward, but the good news is that both of them understand my role and they understand that I am friendly with the other person," the Watch What Happens Live host, who has been open about his personal friendships with both RHONY stars in the past, told E! News when we sat down with him to promote the Gallery 28 photo exhibit he and rescue dog Wacha are featured in, in support of Petfinder Foundation, part of the Purina ONE Difference campaign. "And so the last thing that I would want to be is in the middle of this feud, but of course, by nature of what I do, it's kind of where I find myself in a weird way. It's ambiguous as to why they're feuding and that kind of continues to reveal itself as the season goes on?"

But would Mr. Bravo consider bowing out from referring this season's reunion special to keep himself in a neutral position? Don't hold your breath. "No, I love it too much," Cohen said.