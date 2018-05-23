Nick Jonas and Mustard to Perform at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 23, 2018 9:00 AM
If you could be "Anywhere" right now, it'd be in Nick Jonas' arms, right?
The pop star and Mustard will perform their new single "Anywhere" for the first time in its entirety! at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network announced Wednesday. R&B duo Chloe x Halle will also take the stage at the Barker Hangar in L.A. to perform a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their debut album. Confirmed presenters include Kristen Bell, Common, Michael B. Jordan, Mila Kunis, Gina Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and Zendaya.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
Tiffany Haddish will host the show live at 9 p.m. ET/PT on June 18. As previously announced, Chris Pratt will receive the Generation Award and Lena Waithe will get the Trailblazer Award.
Marvel Studios' record-breaking Black Panther leads in the film categories with seven nominations, while Netflix's Stranger Things leads in the TV categories with six nominations.
