Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Long, Complicated and Inspiring Road from Best Friends to Soul Mates

We speak for all of Bachelor Nation when we say: "FINALLY."

After three years of crying and friend-zoning, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced they are a couple on Tuesday, much to the delight of their friends, family and fans from The Bachelor franchise. Viewers have watched (and dissected) their complicated relationship over the years, which all began on a little beach in Mexico with a whole lot of tears. Oh, how far they've come!

In honor of their unique and unusual love story, we're looking back on their journey from friends to exes to best friends to soul mates...