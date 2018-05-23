Emilia Clarke: My Final Game of Thrones Scene "F--ked Me Up"

The end—and return—of Game of Thrones is still a ways off, but Emilia Clarke has already shot her final moments as Daenerys Targaryen. Brace yourselves.

"It f--ked me up," Clarke told Vanity Fair. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is…"

Oh boy. Deep breaths, everyone!

Game of Thrones is still filming and won't debut until 2019. Yes, there are spinoffs/prequels in the works, but they won't involve Clarke or her alter ego. And when it ends, that's it for Game of Thrones, there won't be any revivals or reboots down the line.